Dolores Katherine Garcia Wise

Provided Photo

Dolores Katherine Garcia Wise, rejoined her family in heaven on May 24th, 2020.

Dolores or Dee, was a beautiful spirit whose passion was caring for her family and friends. She was born August 5, 1929 in San Jose, CA to the late Edward and Cora García. Youngest of 6 children, she grew up amongst the San Jose historical orchards and farmlands.

A graduate of San Jose High School during WWII; She then met and fell in love with the late Sergeant Bill Wise. Married for 58 years, they had four children: Susan Martinez, Edward Wise, Lynn Spraggins, Tom (Kimberly) Wise. She will be remembered by her 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Over the years, Dolores and Bill worked at their broker and construction companies. She was a devoted mother, grandma, and friend to many. She was an avid sports fan to the SF Giants and 49ers. She lived life to the fullest and spread her joy to everyone she encountered throughout her lifetime. She will be dearly missed.

Lambert Funeral Home in Roseville, CA will be hosting a viewing on June 11, 2020 from 12-4pm. Interment will be private.

The family requests that those wishing to honor Dolores’ memory do so through a donation to their preferred charity.