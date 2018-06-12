Dolores M. Neville

Dolores M. NevilleJune 12, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) June 12, 2018Dolores M. Neville, 84, of Carson City, passed away on June 11, 2018 in Carson City. Arrangements are under the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesMargaret “Kari” FrilotHester Marie Dillard-MortensenLarry McIntoshScott StahlTrending Sitewide2018 Primary Election guide: Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat C2018 Primary Election guide: Nevada Lt. Governor2018 Primary Election guide: Nevada Secretary of State – Republicans2018 Primary Election guide: Nevada Attorney GeneralCarson High School Class of 2018 graduates