Don Blanchard

Don Blanchard, 17 March 1956 – 30 March 2020, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, finally succumbing to cancer. He is no longer in pain, and now we learn to live on without his huge, loving, bright soul in our lives.

Don is survived by his wife Judy, son Jeremy, daughter Heather, daughter-in-law Sarit, son-in-law David, grandchildren Colton and Peyton, mother Marie, sister Lynda and brother-in-law Steve.

Due to current circumstances there are no plans for a memorial at this time. The family will announce details for future memorial plans at a later date. May we all borrow on Don’s characteristic, unwavering optimism during these trying times.

More can be read, and updates provided at: https://www.autumnfuneral.com/obituaries/Donald- Don-Blanchard/#!/Obituary