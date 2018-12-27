July 30, 1940 ~ December 24, 2018

On Monday, December 24, 2018, Donald Frederick Wilcks was brought home by the Lord. Don left this world surrounded by family.

Don was born July 30, 1940 to Herman Wilcks and Irma Leehman Wilcks in the family home on Mottsville.

Upon graduation, Don went to work for Meadow Gold Dairy in Genoa. After 12 years, he went to work for the Nevada Department of Transportation in March 1968 until his retirement in March 1998. He also worked part-time for the Town of Minden as an overseer for the CVIC Hall in Minden. Don served as a Gardnerville Water Board member since 2006.

Don had a love for classic cars. He purchased a 1935 Ford at 19 years old and kept the car in pristine condition. He was a longtime member of the Valley Cruisers Car Club, and in later years the Valley Dukes.

An avid fan of the San Francisco Giants, Don and his wife, Karen, spent many summer days in Candlestick and AT&T Parks.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Irma Wilcks as well as his brother Ron.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen and his sisters, Donna Talbott of Minden and Diana Frank of Reno. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Don will be held on Thursday, January 3rd at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1480 Douglas Ave in Gardnerville, followed by a burial at the Mottsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Don has requested donations to the Trinity Lutheran's Men's Ministry.