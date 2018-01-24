May 10, 1935 ~ January 22, 2018

Donald "Joe" Joseph Joslyn long time Fallon resident, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2018.

Joe was born May 10, 1935 to Ernest and Cheri Joslyn in Middleburgh, New York. He served in the Air force for four years during the Korean era.

Joe was a highway engineer, working for NDOT for thirty plus years. He with his wife moved from Reno to Fallon in 1991.

Joe loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, being with his family and keeping family traditions was important to him. His family called him the New York cowboy, he had a small ranch in Fallon at one time and loved raising Limousin cattle.

Joe is survived by his wife of sixty plus years, Doris; children, Lynn Moran, Kerry Jo Joslyn and Daniel Joslyn; sister, Kay Bannister; seven grandchildren, Shannon Pirkle, Stefanie Palmer, John Moran, Jeni Prokop, Nikki Eastham, Tyler and Conner Laczynski; and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of Joe's life on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 11:00 am at The Gardens Chapel.

Donations may be made in memory of Joe to the Nevada Big Horns Unlimited Fallon Chapter, PO Box 2308 Fallon, NV. 89407 or St Jude's Children's Hospital 510 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV. 89406 775423-8928