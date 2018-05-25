Donald Paul Thorpe

May 16th, 1956 – May 21st, 2018

Suddenly in Pretty Prairie Kansas.

Donald leaves behind his wife of two years Shannon, 3 children, 3 step-children, 10 grandchildren, 4 siblings and many other loving family members.

Donald was a retired State of Nevada Peace Officer, a proud U.S Army Veteran, avid Los Angeles Dodger fan and a world traveler.

He will be missed every day in every way.

He loved and was loved.