Donald Paul Thorpe
May 25, 2018
May 16th, 1956 – May 21st, 2018
Suddenly in Pretty Prairie Kansas.
Donald leaves behind his wife of two years Shannon, 3 children, 3 step-children, 10 grandchildren, 4 siblings and many other loving family members.
Donald was a retired State of Nevada Peace Officer, a proud U.S Army Veteran, avid Los Angeles Dodger fan and a world traveler.
He will be missed every day in every way.
He loved and was loved.
