Donald Richard Carbery

December 18, 1953 ~ October 21, 2018

Donald R. Carbery, age 64, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, October 31st, in his home in Dayton, NV.

He was born December 18th, 1953, in Syracuse, NY to Charles and Irene Carbery.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the submarine USS John Adams to high acclaim and was masterful at learning every trade. He transferred his skills to the canning industry and became plant supervisor for Silgan, Tri Valley/Crown Cork & Seal while building a home in California.

His humor and wit were universally appreciated by all his family, friends and co-workers. Upon retirement, he moved to Dayton where he was active with his wife in the community.

He is survived by his wife (Freida Carbery), 3 sons (Matthew, Lawrence and Michael), 8 grandchildren, sisters (Karen and Mary Anne) and father (Charles).

There will be a celebration of Don's life and memories to share with his family on Monday, November 12th at the Dayton Community Center (170 Pike St.) at 2pm.

Arrangements were in the care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations, 775-888-6800.