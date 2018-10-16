Donald Wayne Jones “Wilbur”

October 6th, 1953 – October 7th, 2018

“Wilbur” passed away October 7th at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center just one day after his 65th birthday.

He was born to Norma dean (Peterson) Jones and Arthur Wayne Jones in Lawton, Oklahoma at States Memorial Hospital and was the oldest of three boys. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1971.

On November 3rd, 1972, he married the love of his life at his parents house in Walters, OK. The following year they had their first child, Dillon in Lawton, OK.

He was involved in many things throughout his life, including FFA and the NRA. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, gun lover, musician (he was a drummer and singer), enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a family man. He enjoyed taking his family on vacation throughout the United States to places including Graceland, the Grand Ole Opry, Disney world and Hawaii among many other places.

In the late 1970’s, he moved his family to Colorado where they added two new additions to the family, Donella and April. In 1990, he moved the family to Nevada adding another addition to the family, Dax. Wilbur has resided in Carson City for the past 28 years. He owned his own business for a while, as well as working in the casino industry. He even had some award winning chili ad the Cactus Jacks Main street Chili Cook off in the early 90’s.

He was known and loved by many people in Carson City. He always had good one liners, good stories and a unique sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norma Dean (Peterson) Jones and Arthur Wayne Jones. Brothers Steven Ray Jones and Gregory Allen Jones. The love of his life Bobbie Jean Jones.

He is survived by son Dillon (Janette) Jones of Dayton, NV. grandson Christopher, granddaughter Camryn. daughter Donella Powell of Las Vegas, NV. and grandsons Daylen and Jayden. daughter April Jones of Fernley, NV. and son Dax Jones of Carson City, NV.

A memorial service will be held Sunday Nov4th at 12pm at the Carson City Elks Lodge.

We Will Love and Miss You Always

“Go Rest high on That Mountain”

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.