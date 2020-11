Donna Fay Wright

Donna Fay Wright 96 passed away at Highland Manor on Nov 14, 2020 from corona virus.

Born 4-10-24 to Herman and Viola Buhman and survived by two daughters, Donna Wilson of Calif, and Diane Bargar of Fallon.

She will join her husband Jesse James Wright in VA cemetery in Fernley, NV.

No Services