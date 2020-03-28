Donna Rae McGowan Dericco was born on June 19, 1931 and passed away on March 18, 2020. She loved her family and friends. She was happy, friendly and kind to all.

Donna was born in Yerington NV to Wilson and Marie McGowan. They moved to Lovelock, NV, when she was twelve, where she helped her parents grow potatoes for the military in WWII.

She met the love of her life Elmo Dericco in Lovelock and married him in Hawaii, on June 13, 1951. They moved to Fallon and raised three children. She taught school for 28 years, mostly 5th grade and her favorite Kindergarten.

She is survived by her children, Lenae, Tim and Tod, grandsons Zachary and Wilson and a soon to be born, great-granddaughter.

There will be a Rosary and Mass in a few months, at St. Patrick’s in Fallon, NV.

Donations may be made in Donna’s memory to The Arthritis National Research Foundation or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406