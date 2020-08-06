Donna Rose Cale

Donna Rose Cagle, 72, passed away on June 20th, at her residence in Mesa, AZ with her daughter by her side.

Donna was born in Bremerton, Washington to Donald C. Kent Sr. and Ruth E. Kent. She graduated from Hueneme High School and attended Oxnard and Ventura Colleges.

Donna found great satisfaction working in the psychiatric field caring for the severe mentally ill. Donna later owned and operated Donna’s Midnight Roper Bar and Grill in Fallon, NV. In her spare time, Donna enjoyed many different types of crafts, sewing and painting.

Donna is survived by her brother, Donald C. Kent Jr.; daughter, Rita L. Beaver; son, Andrew J. Kieszkowski; grandchildren, Kailyn, Steven, Ashley, Amber, Brock and Kiria; and by her 3 precious great grandchildren, Jaydin, David and Ashton.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no funeral service as Donna donated her body to science. Due to the Covid-19 virus, the family will not hold a memorial at this time.