Doreen Bacus

Provided Photo

Doreen Bacus, 71, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed peacefully surrounded by family on September 1, 2020. She was born March 16, 1949 in San Diego, CA to Kenneth and Dorothy Boche.

Doreen graduated in 1967 from Kennedy High School in Barstow, California. She married Paul Dininger in 1969. They relocated from Barstow to Carson City in 1976. She worked as a banker for Valley Bank and took pride in raising her two children.

In 1986 she married her soul mate, travel partner and fishing buddy, Richard Bacus. She was elected Storey County Clerk-Treasurer in 1995 and held office for 12 years.

After retiring in 2007, they enjoyed traveling with annual fishing/crabbing trips to Oregon, a cruise, and many other adventures.

Doreen loved quilting, knitting and crocheting, and always had a skein of yarn or a sewing machine nearby. She could often be found enjoying lunch with her dear friend Marilou and her family. Doreen’s children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were one of her biggest joys in life. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and contagious laugh.

She was preceded in death by her sister Gloria, Parents, and beloved dog Lacey.

She is survived by her husband Richard, brother, David (Lila), daughter, Paula Lippincott, son, David Dininger, grandchildren, Danielle (Bo), Ryan, Alicia, and Laura, and three great grandchildren Kaleb, Kasyn, and Kambrea.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1pm at the Virginia City Ice House.

Dinner will be served at 4pm hosted by the Storey County Jeep Posse.