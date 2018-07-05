Doris E. Moseley

Doris E. MoseleyJuly 5, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) July 5, 2018Doris E. Moseley, 93, of Carson City, passed away June 23, 2018. Walton's Chapel of the Valley is trusted with arrangement, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesWillis A. Swan, Jr.Bart Todd HammerslaIn Loving Memory of Dorotha “Dottie” L. MenkensHale Grunden Detweiler & Sonja Marie DetweilerTrending SitewideSierra Nevada Media Group announces changes to media operationsAward-winning fireworks and carnival to Carson CityCarson City residents can check DNA as part of projectA letter from Nevada Appeal Publisher Michael RaherDriver arrested for fatal crash in Carson City