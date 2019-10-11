Doris Jean Schmid Oct. 8, 1929 ~ Oct. 2, 2019

Doris Jean Schmid, 89, of Carson City passed away on October 2, 2019.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Allen H. Schmid and her son Bruce of Santa Cruz, California.

Surviving family includes two daughters, Gloria and husband Keith of Carson City, Diana and husband Dave of Greybell, Wyoming, son Robert and wife Beverley of Scottsdale, Arizona, son Bruce’s wife Linda, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Doris attended the First Presbyterian Church of Carson City and was a proud member of Washoe Zephyr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. A direct descendent of explorers from the Mayflower, Doris was a member of the Pilgrim Edward Doty Society.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM, October 28, 2019, at FitzHenry’s Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr. Carson City. Burial will take place immediately afterward at Lone Mountain Cemetery.