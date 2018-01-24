Doris Louise Poindexter (Cochran)

Doris, age 93, died peacefully on January 18, 2018 at Renown Hospice Care. Doris was born on October 8, 1924 in Iowa Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph and Louise Mellinger.

Doris thoroughly enjoyed life. She graduated from San Diego State College in 1947 and started a teaching career at Euclid Elementary in San Diego, California, retiring after 25 years.

After retirement, Doris moved to the Portland, Oregon area. She worked as a teacher's assistant and volunteered for thirty years. In 2005, Doris moved to Fallon, Nevada to live with her son and his wife. She continued to volunteer at E.C. Best School and at Highland Manor in Fallon.

Doris was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her four sons, Walter Cochran of Fallon, Nevada and his wife Sally, Michael Cochran of Fallon, Scott and Susan Cochran of Visalia, California and Barry and Jill Cochran of Fallon. Doris leaves behind a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

At Doris' request no services will be held. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Walter at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.