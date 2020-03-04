Long time Carson City resident Dorothy Crosby passed away on March 1, 2020 at the age of 96. Dorothy was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on October 12, 1923 to Percy and Martha Barnum.

She came out west as a young woman and met the Love of her Life, Donald Crosby. They had three daughters, Carol, Betty and Mary. Dorothy was a home maker for many years before going to work for the Nevada Tax Commission for 24 years. She and her husband both retired from the State in June of 1979.

Dorothy was a very active member of Beta Sigma Phi since 1948 and had the honor of Torch Barrier degree until her death. She was also a volunteer for the Carson Senior Center and ran the gift shop for many years. In addition she was a member of the Carson City Leisure Hour Club and a devoted member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Percy and Martha Barnum, eleven siblings, husband of 67 years Donald, daughters Carol Harlan and Betty Horton, grandson James Simmons and granddaughter Sandy Leonard.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter Mary Barry, four grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

Dorothy was a very social person; she loved going to breakfast, lunch and dinner with her friends. She cherished all of her friends.

A service will be held March 10 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division, Carson City, NV.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Dorothy’s memory can do so with a donation to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church or a charity of choice.