Dorothy E. Stelling

April 23, 1921 ~ March 1, 2019

Dorothy Stelling died from a cold virus. She was the eldest of five children. Dorothy married Harold Stelling and they had three sons; Robert, Richard, and Donald. Dorothy earned her registered nursing license while her boys were very young and worked for over 30 years as an RN.

Harold died in 1975 and Dorothy moved nearer her son Rob, then sister Phyllis (Joe), and then son Rick (Pam) in Fallon 1986. The last 3.5 years at Highland Manor. Thank you staffers for loving care. Dorothy loved her boys and siblings, the Bible, cooking, singing, knitting, gardening, pets,and crossword puzzles. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, is asleep, awaiting Christ's 2nd coming. Dorothy is survived by her 3 sons, sister Phyllis, brother Norm, 8 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Dorothy requested no services.