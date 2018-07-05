Dorothy Elizabeth Bartlow

Dorothy Elizabeth BartlowJuly 5, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) July 5, 2018Dorothy Elizabeth Bartlow, 93, died July 2, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesWillis A. Swan, Jr.Bart Todd HammerslaIn Loving Memory of Dorotha “Dottie” L. MenkensHale Grunden Detweiler & Sonja Marie DetweilerTrending SitewideSierra Nevada Media Group announces changes to media operationsAward-winning fireworks and carnival to Carson CityCarson City residents can check DNA as part of projectA letter from Nevada Appeal Publisher Michael RaherDriver arrested for fatal crash in Carson City