Dorothy M. Garcia, 94, passed away 05/24/18, and

A. Jon Garcia, 91, passed away 05/29/18.

Married 71 years; residents of Washoe Valley, NV. They were separated for a time by Jon's dementia. But they will share eternity together.

Dorothy and Jon are survived by four children Dorothy, Jon, Jim and Jack, a son-in-law, two daughters-in-law, eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary and brother Bob.