Dorothy M. Smith

Provided Photo

Dorothy M. Smith, 91, moved on to the next world on Friday, August 21st while surrounded by loved ones and friends.

Dorothy Jean MacGregor was born November 18th 1928 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Alexander Marshall MacGregor and Dora Mae Simpson.

She married Thomas Craig Smith on May 28th, 1950. The Smiths moved to Carson City in 1971, and Dorothy was the first woman to run for mayor of Carson City in 1972. She worked as a proofreader for the Nevada Appeal from 1972 to 1976, election clerk for Carson City in 1976, and marriage license supervisor for Carson City for 20 years.

She had four children Carolynn Ivy/Dan (Keebler), Hollon Elizabeth/John (Boyles) Laurel Alexandra (Dority) and Bradley David/Leslie.

Her husband of 52 years preceeded her in death November of 2002.

She had 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Donations in her name may be made to the Catmandu Cat Rescue.