Dorothy May Horrell Hulbert passed away October 11, 2020, in Carson City Nevada.

She was born July 24, 1918 in Eugene, Oregon, the second oldest of seven children. She grew up in Oregon and married Carl Horrell who was a career military officer. They lived and traveled in many exciting parts of the world. Upon retirement they moved to Eureka, California. After Carl’s death she remained in Eureka and later married Ray Hulbert. After Ray’s death she moved to Carson City, Nevada to be near family.

She is survived by her two children Ronald Horrell (Ann) and Ruth Fitzgerald, (Feryl), four grand children, Seth and Nathan Fitzgerald, Lori Doll (Hank), Danial Horrell (Alice) and seven great grandchildren, Baden, Katherine, Dorothy, Elizabeth, George, Wyatt, and Walter.

The family would like to thank Carson Tahoe Memory Care and A Plus Hospice for the loving care they gave Dorothy. We also thank Carson City Florist, Tom Jones and his staff for all the lovely bouquets, and kindnesses throughout the years.

No service is planned at this time.