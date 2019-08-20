Dorothy Sedergren Oct 26, 1938 ~ Jul 24, 2019

Dorothy (Day) Sedergren went to be with her Lord July 24, 2019 at Carson Valley Medical Center with her family by her side. She was 80 years old.

Dorothy (Dottie) was born to Solomon and Cecelia Day in Laguna, New Mexico and, at a young age, with her parents and her sister, Julie Day, moved to Carson City, where she grew up. After graduating from Carson High School, she moved to California to attend San Jose State University. During this time she married Ralph VanCamp in 1958 (divorced 1970) and had 2 children. She met Dan Sedergren and was married to him in 1973 at Moffett Field, Sunnyvale, California. Dottie had a career as an Administrative Assistant with various high tech companies in the Silicon Valley. After retirement, Dottie and Dan moved to Gardnerville, Nevada.

Dottie enjoyed traveling, hiking, singing (especially in church choirs), spending time with friends, and doing a variety of crafts such as knitting, card making, sewing and beadwork. After she became a Christian in the mid 1970’s, she was very involved in any church she attended during her life. Most recently, she was the leader of the Prayer Shawl Ministry and started a Widow’s Ministry at High Sierra Fellowship in Minden, NV. She loved to attend Bible studies and women’s retreats.

Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Dan, in 2017. Dottie is survived by her sister, Julie Day; two children (and spouses), Chester Sedergren (Laura) and Suzanne Anderson (David); three grandchildren (and spouse), Dustin (Marcie), Dene’, and Grant; one step-grandson, Scott; and one great-grandson, Angel.

Burial service will be held on August 24, 2019 at 9:30am at Lone Mountain Cemetery, 1044 Beverly Dr. Carson City NV, (775) 887-2111. And Memorial Services will be held the same day at 11am at High Sierra Fellowship, 1701 Lucerne St., Minden, NV, (775) 782-7486. All are welcome to attend either or both services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Dottie’s name to "Prayer Shawl Ministry" or "Widows Ministry" through High Sierra Fellowship in Minden, NV.