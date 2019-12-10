Douglas Edward Harrison Mar 15, 1955 ~ Dec 2, 2019

Douglas Harrison passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019. He fought a long hard battle with Sarcoma Cancer. Doug was born in Glendale, California on March 15, 1955. He lived off and on in Hanford, California during his life time. He currently resided in Fallon, Nevada.

Doug was strong person and good person, he was a hard worker, and one funny son of a gun. Doug above all else was an amazing father. He loved his kids so much and he is survived by them. Cassie, Dustin, Amanda, Lance Harrison. He will live through his 9 grandchildren. His family was everything to him. He was also a great brother. He loved his brothers and sisters.

He is also survived by them. Greg Harrison, Rod Harrison, Kathy Harrison, Karlene Anderson, Susie Machado. As well as his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially at lakes were many fun memories were made riding in boats. He loved watching westerns, and riding his Harley Davidson. Now he is in heaven with his mother Joan, brother Mark, and sister Nancy.

He will be forever in our hearts. Ride free Dad.