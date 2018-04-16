November 19, 1949 ~ April 13, 2018

Doyle Richard Nicholson passed away suddenly on April 13, 2018 at Renown Regional Medical Center with family and friends by his side.

Doyle was born November 19, 1949 in McCook, Nebraska to Rollo and Mary Nicholson. He graduated from Churchill County High School in Fallon, NV in 1968.

Doyle established Nicholson Electric in 1980 and worked as an electrical contractor for 40 years. He was currently working for the State of Nevada, Division of State Parks, as a water systems operator.

Doyle was preceded in death by his parents; brothers David and Wesley; sister Patricia and mother-in-law Phyllis Serpa.

Doyle is survived by his loving wife Shari and son John Doyle, "JD"; father in law John Serpa; sisters-in-law Ilene (Bruce) Jonas and children Quinn and Bailey; Tami DuFresne and her sons Trey and Cole; brother Kenneth (Leanne) Nicholson and their son (Doyle's nephew) Kenneth Richard (Stacia) Nicholson and their son Evan and brother Randy Nicholson.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Oats Park Art Center at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in his memory to the Churchill Arts Council, PO Box 2204, Fallon, NV 89407, or your favorite charity.

Arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Fallon, 775-423-2255.