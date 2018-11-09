December 3, 1962 ~ November 6, 2018

Duane Edwin Felker, 55 of Reno, Nevada was involved in a fatal accident succumbing to his injuries on November 6, 2018. Being an organ donor he gave the gift of life through organ recovery and donation.

He was born December 3rd, 1962 in Richland, Washington to his parents Claudia Patton Felker and Darrell Felker. The Felker family relocated from Washington State to Carson City. He

attended school in the Carson City School District graduating from Carson High School in 1982.

Duane began his love for baking and cooking working as a pastry chef at the Nugget leading to his current food enterprise as co-owner of Carson City BBQ with Phil Hyatt. They went on to win numerous BBQ champion titles.

Duane is survived by his wife Angela Felker MacCabe; step-son Michael Jay Seals; mother Claudia Patton; father Darrell Felker; sister Joyce Stroup and her husband Jerry; sister Janet Fitts and her husband Dave; nephews/nieces Jeff and Laura Stroup, Todd and Reanna Stroup, Jill Stroup, Chris and Katie Fitts, Kaitlyn and Jon King and about a million friends !

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 17 at the Boys and Girls Club, 1870 Russell Way in Carson City at 11:00 am and is open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Duane's name to Food for Thought.