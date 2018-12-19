Dwayne Dale Leslie

Dwayne Dale LeslieDecember 19, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 19, 2018Dwayne Dale Leslie, 89 of Carson City passed away on December 16, 2018, arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations. 888-68000 Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesDaniel R. HickeyBetty HussmanBeverly Jeanne FarnsworthDeborah (Debi) Lynn KissickLarry Allen MillerTrending SitewidePedestrian killed in Douglas County crashWoman accused of running prostitution ring can’t recover attorney fees$2.1 million judgment against Lyon County upheldBidder continues fight in Carson City garbage pactOne of Nevada’s little surprises: Fly Geyser