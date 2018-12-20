August 28, 1933 ~ November 26, 2018

Dwayne E. Wayment "Slim", passed away on November 26, 2018 at home in Fallon, Nevada after battling cancer.

He was born on August 28, 1933 to Elmo G. Yament and Maurien Green Wayment in Ogden, Utah.

Slim met and married a wonderful woman, Carol Burton, who graced him with a family. He was also in the United States Army, a journeyman butcher and an employee of the telephone industry until his retirement.

After retirement he and Carol traveled full time for 12 years. Seeing this wonderful country and meeting many interesting people along the way, until settling in Fallon, Nevada.

He is survived by his two daughters and their families, Cindy and Gary, their daughter Amber and Kitty and her kids Elizabeth and Nickolas. He is also survived by his remaining siblings Marcine and Donna.

A service will be held at 2pm on January 19, 2019 at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd in Ogden, Utah 84403.