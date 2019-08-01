Edgar (Duane) Mellum

June 28, 1931 ~ July 9, 2019

Duane passed away in Carson City on July 9, 2019.

Duane Mellum was born in McHenry, North Dakota to Selma and Gustuv Mellum on June 28, 1931. He loved the farm and frequently took his family there so he could help harvest on his vacation.

Duane was a Korean War Veteran serving in Trieste as a member of the US Signal Corps.

The family moved from North Dakota to California and then on to Carson City, NV in 1969. Duane worked and retired from Continental Telephone Co. in Gardnerville, NV. After that Duane did what he like best: being a family man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one sister and a daughter, Shelley King.

Duane is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marlys Mellum and sons Dr. Scott Mellum (Nancy) of Chico, CA, Dr. Stacy Mellum (Amy) of Reno, NV, and Dr. Spencer Mellum (Kelly) of Carson City. As well as 2 sisters in North Dakota, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many who adopted him and called him “Grandpa”.

A Memorial service will be held at Hilltop Community Church, 3588 Romans Rd in Carson City on August 10th, 2019 at 1 PM.