May 16, 1941 ~ December 16, 2018

Longtime Fallon resident Edna G. Miller, age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Renown Hospital from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease and a sudden pulmonary embolism.

Edna was born on May 16, 1941 in Des Arc, Arkansas. Her family moved to the Battle Mountain area about 1947.

She was a homemaker and military wife, and told me not to say too much or she would "kick (my) butt".

She was predeceased by her parents, Myrtle Winberry and Arthur Ray Carrell; her sister Betty (2016) and her husband Myron (2016).

She is survived by her brother Wayne (Debbi) Evans of Littlefield, Arizona, sister Kathy (Dave) Goller of Buford, Georgia, as well as her 3 sons, including Henry of Fallon, and David (Ruth) of Layton, Utah; and 5 grandchildren, including Candice (Andy) Lynes of Boise, Idaho, Rachel Miller of Fallon, and Sam Miller of Layton, Utah. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren.

In honor of her wishes, a private, no fuss graveside service was held at the Churchill County Cemetery on December 20, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, a donation is suggested to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 1677 Fallon Nevada 89407. Any condolences can be mailed to: PO Box 5801, Fallon, NV, 89407 C/O Henry Miller