Edna Ruth Kolhoss

November 27, 1930 ~ February 24, 2018

"Eddie," to those who knew her, enjoyed a full life. Similar to Farmer's television ad, "she has seen a 'thing or two' in her 87 years.

She was born in Salina Springs, Arkansas to parents William and Emma Walker Lee. She Lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma as a young girl, moved to Santa Monica, California in her teens, and eventually made Nevada her home.

Eddie loved Nevada's sagebrush deserts, rugged mountains, wildflowers, Cattle Ranches, Mining Towns, Rodeos, Appaloosa horses, skiing in the Sierras, but most of all she loved the people who touched her life and made her hazel eyes sparkle.

At 19 she met and married Pasqual Ariaz. Twin sons Dan and Pat Ariaz were born in 1949. At this time she worked at Hoover electric. In 1960 she Married cowboy Don Bowman. They moved to Smoky Valley, settling in Round Mountain, Nevada, a ranching and mining community. Quite an eye-opener for a city gal!

She embraced the rural lifestyle and worked at Caver's Station, where she made lifelong friendships. She was instrumental in establishing the first library in the community.

Eddie and Don adopted their son Mike while living in Central Nevada. Sadly, he was killed in a mining truck accident in Austin in 1987.

When Eddie's Aunt Frieda passed, Bonnie Plaski was welcomed into the family. Bonnie affectionately called Eddie "Mom." Bill and Bonnie Plaski have been supportive offering companionship and driving her "to and from" to visit family and friends.

Don buckarooed for Babbitt Ranches for several years. Flagstaff in the winter, Grand Canyon in the summer. The family lived in the middle of nowhere: no electricity, outhouse, wood cook stove, crank telephone. Definitely a pioneer, Wild West challenging time!

In 1970 Don and Eddie established Fallon Livestock Supply (saddle shop. Vet supplies, western wear and feed). She volunteered at rodeos as her sons were roping and riding bulls and broncos. Loving dogs, she developed a passion for grooming. Poodles were her favorite!

Eddie and Muncie Kolhoss married in 1974. She worded at Kolhoss Grocery, a Fallon icon since 1906. In retirement they become "snowbirds," spending winters in Yuma, Arizona.

She didn't slow down. She continued to volunteer at Elks Club events, cooked at Country Roads RV Estates, explored Europe, swam daily, and gave generously to help seniors in need.

Eddie's sons, Dan and Pat Ariaz and Mike Bowman; grandchildren Ace Ariaz, Danelle Ariaz McElfresh, and Mikey Bowman; great-grandchildren Ana Page, and Nicola, Tyler and Makala Bowman , Filled her life with smiles, hugs, and joy. She loved and supported the unconditionally. She will be missed by all.

A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the American Legion Hall in Fallon at 12:00p.m.

Memorial donations may be made in Edna's name: SPCA of Northern Nevada (no-kill animal shelter)4950 Spectrum BLVD. Reno, NV 89512