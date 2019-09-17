Edward Gleason October 24, 1938 ~ September 8, 2019

Edward Gleason, born October 24, 1938 , passed away September 8, 2019. He was born in Boston, one of four siblings.

Ed joined the US Air Force, he was a Vietnam veteran. Ed served his country for over 20 years, working all over the world. Met and married Linda O’Leary Gleason, who was a Nevada native. Ed was transferred to England where they had daughter, Dawn. They eventually came back to the US, where he continued his service.

After his retirement he worked as a civilian for the Sacramento Army Depot, and the Marine Base in Barstow, Ca. Ed retired from the Marine base in 2004 and came to Fallon to spend his remaining 15 years. Thank you for your service!

He had a positive impact on many people he worked with. This quote from Michael J. McConnell, “I am grateful to god for allowing our paths to cross, you are very much responsible for the man that I have become!” He positively affected many who crossed paths with him.

Ed is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Pat Muniain; grandsons, Josh Gleason and Christian Gleason.

Military Honors will be provided on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at The Gardens Chapel at 1:00 PM.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-892.