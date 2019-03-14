May 20, 1939 ~ March 12, 2019

Edward Texeira Affonso, was born May 20th, 1939, in Petaluma, CA, was raised in Novato, CA, and graduated from San Rafael High School. He moved to Dayton NV in 1972 and spent the remaining

47 years of his life there. He passed away March 12th, 2019 at the age of 79.

Ed spent the first portion of his professional life as a Cabinet Maker and Carpenter, and the 2nd portion of his professional life with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), retiring in 2002 after 17 years of service.

Ed was a master builder, it seemed there was nothing he couldn't build, from foundation to finish. He built many residential and commercial buildings, boats, a from-scratch horse trailer, and even a commercial-scale custom brine-machine for NDOT. And it seemed there was nothing he couldn't fix, he particularly loved small-engine work.

He enjoyed traveling, particularly to America's "great outdoor" destinations, with Alaska being one of his favorites. He was a life-long outdoorsman, deer hunter and fisherman.

He was the son of the late Manuel T. and Lena B. Affonso and brother to the late Mary Evelyn Silviera. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Sharon Affonso, and his two children Gary Affonso (Nicole) and Shellee Brunn (Doug). He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, and many dear friends.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 3000 N. Lompa Lane, Carson City. A reception will follow immediately after at 1st and 10 Bar and Grill, 240 Dayton Valley Rd, Dayton, NV, (775) 246-7900.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Autumn Funeral and Cremations, 1575 N Lompa Ln, Carson City, NV, (775) 888-6800.