February 28, 1926 ~ January 17, 2018

Eleanor Francis Richmond, age 91, born February 28, 1926 in Shadron, Nebraska, died January 17, 2018 at home in Carson City, Nevada with 2 of her children and 1 grandson at her side.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her son Douglas Richmond of San Jose, CA, and grandchild Whitney Richmond, of Carson City, NV.

She is survived by 2 sons, Glen Richmond and Marty Richmond both of Carson City, NV; daughter Jean Reynolds of Carson City, NV; brother, Leland Townsend of Grantspass, OR.; 2 grandchildren that she was close to, Taylor Reynolds, of Carson City, NV., Luke Richmond, of Bosie, ID.

To her children and grandchildren she was one of those mothers and grandmothers that always was there for them no matter what was going on in their lives. She will be remembered for the love she showed us. We will miss you.

She was a long time residence of Carson City, NV. and enjoyed taking rides around the area because of the beauty that is here.

There will be a memorial for her at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, College Pkwy, Carson City, on Saturday, March 3rd at 1 pm.