Eleanor Ruth Bethmann

Eleanor Ruth BethmannOctober 9, 2018

October 9, 2018Eleanor Ruth Bethmann, 95, passed away on October 8, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965.