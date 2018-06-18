June 2, 1940 ~ June 14, 2018

Eleanore Smokey passed away on June 14, 2018.

She was born in Dresslerville, NV. She was a lifetime resident of Dresslerville and graduated in 1958 from Douglas High School.

She married her husband Romaine and they lived in San Diego, CA, Omaha, NE, Cheyenne, WY, and Roswell, NM, while he worked for the Department of Defense.

They returned to Dresslerville in 1960 and lived in one of the first original ten homes. She worked at Continental Telephone Company as an operator in Gardnerville.

After retiring she worked as a Master Linguist for the Washoe Tribe being one of the few to read, write and speak the Washiw language.

She was preceded in death by her husband Romaine T. Smokey Sr.; mother Teena Wyatt; father Bert Tom Lewis of Auberry, CA; sisters Loretta New Moon, Deanna Johnson, Bernadine James; brothers, Arthur Selman, Eugene Frank and Wesley Wyatt; cousins Russell and Gary Frank, Eva and Harvey Jim.

El is survived by her sons Aaron Smokey of Dresslerville, Stan Smokey of Stewart, and Anthony Smokey of Dresslerville; and sister Denise Pitts of Dresslerville.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 22nd 2018 at Dresslerville Gym in Gardnerville, NV. at 11:00 AM