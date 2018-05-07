July 12, 1957~April 9, 2018

Elette JoAnn Hudson, 60, of Carson City, NV. Passed away April 9, 2018 at her home. She was born July 12, 1957 in Sacramento, California.

Elette was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother who's real and abiding passions were her family, friends, and 5 Pomeranians. Elette sought to instill in her children and grandchildren a zest for life, a commitment to family and friends, and the power of a smile and laughter in which she had the most amazing one that will never leave us, just as memories of her never will. She was the heart and soul of the family and will always be cherished.

She was the beloved wife of Steven R. Hudson with whom she shared 41 years of marriage along with their son George Hudson, their daughter Rebecca Lott, 5 grandchildren, her mother Eleanor Karagianis, her sister Elaine Winistorfer, her sister and brother in law Xanthy and Chris Finnegan, her brother Evan Stelle, and many others who love her very much.

A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday July 14, 2018 and spreading of her ashes will follow on Sunday July 15, 2018 with times to be announced at a later date.