Elfrieda E. Ohrdorf Patrick Dec 19, 1921 – Sept 30, 2019

Born in Hamburg, Germany December 19, 1921 Passed away in Genoa NV on September 30, 2019

6 words describe our precious mom: She loved and She was loved

Gone From My Sight

I am standing upon the seashore. A ship, at my side, spreads her white sails to the moving breeze and starts for the blue ocean. She is an object of beauty and strength. I stand and watch her until, at length, she hangs like a speck of white cloud just where the sea and sky come to mingle with each other. Then, someone at my side says, "There, she is gone." Gone where?

Gone from my sight. That is all. She is just as large in mast, hull and spar as she was when she left my side. And, she is just as able to bear her load of living freight to her destined port. Her diminished size is in me — not in her.

And, just at the moment when someone says, "There, she is gone," there are other eyes watching her coming, and other Voices ready to take up the glad shout, "Here she comes!"

-Henry Van Dyke

She is pre deceased by her husband (2006) of 61 years, James Patrick; baby daughter Marcene Patrick; and grandson Matthew Linder

She is survived by her daughter Sher Linder-Hutchings (Richard); sons Dave Patrick (Barb); Tim Patrick; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Heartfelt thanks to Kindred Hospice who took such wonderful care of our mom, especially Janelle and Rey.

Extra special thanks to her caregiver, Susie, who was an angel on earth.