Elizabeth “Betty” Sherwood Owen

May 10, 1931 - July 1, 2019Elizabeth “Betty” Sherwood Owen, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Fallon, NV on July 1, 2019. She was born to Bernard James and Golden Evelyn Sherwood on May 10, 1931. She grew up in Missouri with her sister Shirley “Holly” and their family moved to southern California in the early 40’s, where they settled in Baldwin Park, CA.At 21, she became the very first Miss Baldwin Park. As a young woman, she worked in downtown Los Angeles and also pursued modeling. One of the memories she shared is that she had a booking with the photographer who photographed Marilyn Monroe during the same week! She also had exciting experiences as a model for hairdressers and traveled to shows up and down the CA coast. She was the featured model in several hairdressing magazines.She married LTC(Ret.)Claude S. Owen in 1953. Her life would take a new turn in the adventure of becoming a career military wife and mother as she traveled the world in support of her husband’s career. As is part of being a military spouse, Elizabeth would raise her growing family while her husband was away serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After many years living scattered across the country and indeed the world, the entire family made Nevada their home. We are blessed to have been so near in their final days.Elizabeth was one of the most kind, gracious and caring woman that God has ever created. She never had an unkind word to say. She had an amazing ability to never complain and lived a life full of love and compassion. Family and friends’ well-being always came first to Betty. Always. It was who she was. The eternal optimist, Betty truly had a heart of gold. To all that were fortunate to have known her, she will always be remembered as a loving spirit and a beautiful soul. A true American beauty, both inside and out.She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Owen, sons Michael and Jeffrey (Tina) Owen; grandson Timothy Owen; sister Shirley “Holly” Hollis; sisters-in-law Carole Owen Martin and Patti Owen Boring and a host of nieces and nephews.She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV. Services will be held July 10, 2019 at 1pm