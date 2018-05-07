Elizabeth Joy Humm

1930 ~ 2018

Elizabeth, aka as Betty by many of her friends, was born on September 13, 1930, to Edmond A. Humm and Dorothy R. Mockler Humm in St Louis Missouri. Her family moved to Los Angeles, California around 1932.

In 1950 she married native John C Rieman Jr. and moved to Gardnerville, Nevada.

Elizabeth worked in the public service sector for the Nevada Highway Patrol, Carson City and Las Vegas offices as dispatcher. She retired from law enforcement work as booking and records keeper for the Carson City Sheriff's Office.

She served in her church, and held the office of President, of the local chapter of Women's Aglow.Elizabeth's dream of visiting the Holy Land, Israel, was fulfilled.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Peggy A Rieman Smith.

She is survived by brother Edmond R. Humm of Florida; sister Georgia J. Brock of Las Vegas; sons' Ron (Janie) Braun of TN, Kevin Rieman of OK, John Eric (Annalyn) Rieman of Gardnerville, NV; son-in-law Kenny Smith of Reno; as well as 7 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Elizabeth also leaves behind her dear friend Harry Ferrigno who tirelessly cared for her in her last days.

A memorial service will be held at Living Word Fellowship, 824 Pbaul St.Gardnerville, NV on Saturday, May 12th at 11:00 am.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to St. Jude's, Children's Hospital, toStJude.org or by calling 1 800 873 6983.