Ellen Kaufman, age 86, wife of Richard Kaufman, of Fallon, Nevada passed away peacefully on Tues., June 2nd 2020 at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Reno, Nevada.

Born in Holton, Kansas on November 6th 1933 she was the daughter of the late Roy F. Tuck and Velma E. Tuck. She was a retired Accountant/ Auditor and member of various RV clubs, including the Oasis Sam’s and the Washoe Winnies.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Richard Kaufman and his son Edward Kaufman and wife Bonnie of Melba, ID; her 4 children, Billy McWhorter of Ridgecrest, CA; Elizabeth Plank and husband David of Lompoc, CA; Sherrie McWhorter of Ridgecrest, CA and Timothy McWhorter and wife Emily of Antelope, CA; grandchildren, Anna Morehead, Alana Kincaid, Jessica Moreno, Christopher Plank, Daniel Plank, Jesse Reasner, Noah Williams, Richard McWhorter and 11 great-grandchildren. Her brother, Merle Tuck and sisters, Darlene Beam and Jo Susan Herbst.

In addition to her late parents she was predeceased by Richard’s son, Steven Kaufman, her brother, Glen Tuck, and granddaughter Ann Elizabeth Plank.

Ellen will be cremated at Gardens Funeral Home in Fallon, NV. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced later.