Ellen S. Putt (GMA) Dec 11, 1954 – Jan 6, 2020

Ellen S. Putt (GMA) Age 65 of Battle Mountain passed away January 6th 2020. Ellen was born in California on December 11th 1954. Ellen married Jeffrey Putt March 12th 1983. They were married 36 years. Ellen enjoyed crocheting, needle point and bowling. She was a devoted grandma that could often be found at any event her grandchildren were participating in. She was often referred to as “The Community Grandma” for always including every child, often ones who weren’t her own.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Putt, her only child Andrew Putt and Andrew’s wife Cheryl Putt. Ellen’s grandchildren include Zyelynn Putt, Lealynn Putt, Jaylynn Putt, Bethany Putt, Joseph Huhta, Grace Huhta, Seth Knox and Sammy Knox. Also her brother Paul Croley along with several nephews and nieces.

Ellen is preceded in death by both her parents, George and Helen Croley. Her siblings Helen Snow, Richard Croley, Sally Clark, Judith Marty, and Joan Garret.

Ellen was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma, aunt and sister.

She will be deeply missed.