Elmer G. Doege

Elmer G. Doege of Fallon, NV passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after being hospitalized in the Reno Veterans Hospital with pneumonia.

Elmer was born in Grovetown, IN and was raised in Hobert, IN where he lived with his wife and son until 1964. At that time, he moved his family to Fallon, NV where he worked as a carpenter at the Fallon Naval Air Station.

He was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he served in various offices, capacities, and building projects during his church life. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, traveling, and was always ready to help family or friends with building or repair projects.

He is survived by one son Earl (Karen) Doege of Round Mountain NV, two sisters-in-laws Shirley Buchfuehrer of Indiana and Sandra Doege of Florida, eight grandchildren Mike, Mark, Dennis, and Chris Lazaro all of Indiana, Elbie (Missy) Doege of Red Bluff, CA, Sonja Bressmann of Reno, NV, Tony (Jamie) Thomsen and Kassie (Arthur) Nichols all of Spring Creek, NV as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Ruth of 68 years, both of his parents, all of his brothers and sisters as well as most of his brother and sister-in-laws. Also preceded in death by Mike and Carol Lazaro of Indiana, Chad Doege of Gillette WY and Trevor Thomsen of Round Mountain NV.

A memorial Service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1170 S. Taylor Street in Fallon, NV on Saturday December 7, 2019, at 11:00 am. Pastor Alan Hilton will be officiating. Immediately following the service there will be a luncheon reception held by the St. John’s Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to give to the St. John’s Room to Grow Daycare/Preschool project in memory of Elmer G. Doege. The St. John’s Daycare/Preschool program was near and dear to Elmer’s heart.

The Gardens Funeral Home in Fallon will be in charge of the arrangements, 775-423-8928.