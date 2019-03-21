July 14, 1947 ~ February 4, 2019

Emilie Buckingham Varella passed into eternal life on February 4, 2019, after struggling for several years with metastatic breast cancer. She passed with the comfort of having family members at her bedside. Emilie was born in Reno, NV on July 14, 1947, to Emil and Agnes Buckingham of Paradise Valley, NV. Emilie was a 3rd generation Nevadan spending her first 8 years in Paradise Valley. She attended Paradise Valley Elementary School from first grade thru third grade and subsequently attended school in Sparks, NV, graduating from Sparks High School in 1965. Following her graduation, she lived in Gardnerville and Stateline, Nevada and Kings Beach, California, working in the retail sector. In the late 70s, she settled on the family ranch in Fallon, NV, where she raised her son Danny, and spent the remainder of her life until shortly before her death.

Emilie was ambitious and attended college part time. In December 1991, she graduated from TMCC, where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Society, with an Associate of Arts Degree. Besides being a devoted mother, Emilie loved gardening, reading, and her cats and dogs. Many of these treasured pets had been abandoned and were often in need of medical care. What she loved most though was people; her family and friends. She was born with an incredible giving heart and gave all that she could to those she loved. She lived a quiet life and yet impacted so many people around her.

If you knew Emilie, you would know that she gave meaning to the word "Caregiver", as she gave care to her family, and often provided a home and love for people she met throughout her lifetime. She became "Mom" to many besides her son, Danny. She was very selfless and forgiving, never denying others another chance to be all that they could be.

Emilie was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Anna Louise. She is survived by her son, Daniel Varella; grandchildren, Adrian Varella, Amanda Varella, and Zackery Delgado; her sister, Linda Hilts (Kresten); nieces Tammie Hines (Ulysses), Coral Meintjes (Andre); nephew, John Nightingale (Katherine); grandnephews and grandnieces; her foster sister Alberta Lett, and children.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

In her memory, do something kind for someone.