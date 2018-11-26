Emilie Susan Doyle

May 10, 1963 ~ November 19, 2018

Emilie Doyle, 55 of Carson City, passed away on November 19, 2018 surrounded by her family.

Born in Stockton, CA to Frank and Rose Marie Doyle, she moved to Nevada as a teenager where she graduated from Douglas High School.

Emilie worked in finance where she was the first employee at Harley Davidson Financial. She later went on to start Freedom Road Financial with her friends and was the first hired employee as Vice President and Director of Operations. Emilie was highly respected as her work ethic was like no other.

Emile and Casey McDonald, who preceded her in death, had their son, Travis, in 1984. Emilie and Casey spent time riding their Harley to many fun destinations with friends. Her pride and joy was her son Travis, and she loved spending time with him and his children. Vacationing with her sister brought many fond memories. When she wasn't beading jewelry for her friends and family, she was at the ball fields cheering on her grandchildren.

Emilie's smile will forever live in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. Emilie is survived by her son Travis McDonald (Hannah); grandsons Myles, Jaden and Maxon; siblings Ken Doyle (Nancy), John Doyle (Martha), Mike Doyle (Linda), and Kelli Johnson (Dennis). She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and beautiful friends.

A service will be held at Walton's Funeral Home, 1281 N. Roop Street, Carson City at 10:00 a.m. on December 1st. A reception will follow at the Stewart Community Center, 465 Clear Creek Avenue, Carson City at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to ACPMP, an Appendix Cancer research foundation at http://www.acpmp.org.