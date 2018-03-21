Emma B. Chong

Emma B. ChongMarch 21, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 21, 2018Emma B. Chong, age 88, of Dayton, NV passed away on March 14, 2018. Arrangements in the trusted care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesLes MarroneKathleen Jane GallagherJerald L. GrayAlma M. FranklinJune BrennerTrending SitewideWolf Pack Nation rises, Joe Santoro saysSquaw Valley worker emerges from avalanche wrecked, but aliveMan faces murder charge in death via blunt-force traumaWeather Update: believe in miraclesCarson City health inspections for March 16