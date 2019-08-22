Ernest E. “Ernie” Ferreira

Ernest E. Ferreira "Ernie" May 13, 1940 ~ July 27, 2019

Ernest E. Ferreira (Ernie) is survived by his wife Carol L. Ferreira; children Gary, Terri, Jack and Danny Ferreira; step children Gary Powell and Lorie Cirves; brother John Hull and wife Linda; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ernie was a classic car enthusiast attending many car shows with his pride and joy Mustang. He was a member of the Clamper Clan. “What say the brethren?”

Per Ernie’s request there will be no memorial services.