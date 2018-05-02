Ernestine Hastings

21 February 1931 ~ 1 May 2018

Ernestine was born February 21, 1931 in Maysville, OK to Rolin and Texie Virginia Gandy. She was born and raised in a large loving family.

Ernestine married Roy L. Hastings on March 25, 1952 in Blanchard, OK. They had 10 children, and it was Ernestine's joy and determination to love, care for, and raise her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sons, Danny and Robert.

Ernestine is survived by her children, Gary, Richard, Mark, Shirley Conroy, Kelly, Lisa (Mike) Tyree, Linda (Tod) McIntosh, and Tex; her 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her brother Bill M. Gandy (Bonita); and her sister Bonnie M. Burris.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Redemption Church, 1600 Snyder Avenue, Carson City, NV 89701 on 2 June 2018 at 3:00 pm.

The family is so grateful for A Plus Hospice and their wonderful nurse, Wanda. Arrangements are under the care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 775-882-2644.