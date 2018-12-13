Ernie Arthur Horn

May 22, 1960 ~ November 12, 2018

Ernie was born in San Diego, CA and went to grade school, high school and started his working career in the late 70's working at a bike store in Pacific Beach, CA in San Diego County area. He then worked as a Manager through the 80's and early 90's at Meanley Hardware Store in La Jolla, CA. From the Early 90's through 1996 he worked in the construction field, and in 1996 moved to Las Vegas, NV working at various retail positions selling construction tools.

In 2003 He moved to Carson City, NV to accept the position of manager at Mini Maxi Storage of Carson City and held that position until his passing.

Ernie was preceeded in death by his parents, Ernest Strang Horn 10/27/1919 – 2/06/2008 and Virginia Louise Horn 9/23/1923 – 6/13/1996.

He is survived by: his cousins, Henry C Horn Jr. of Shedd, Oregon, Frank E Horn of Minden, Nevada and David T Horn of Shedd, Oregon.

A Celebration of Life will be announced.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 775-882-2644.