Evelyn Bernice Lillie

May 31, 1919 ~ April 10, 2019

Carson City, Nevada

Evelyn Lillie passed away peacefully while in hospice care at Sierra Place in Carson City on April 10th. She was surrounded by loving care providers and her son Terry Lillie. She was within 7 weeks of celebrating her 100th birthday.

Evelyn was born May 31, 1919 in Duluth, Minnesota to Oscar and Gertrude Joss. She was one of eight children in a crowded but loving family. She was raised in Des Moines, Iowa – where she met her high school sweetheart, Lynn Lillie. They were married in Gentry, Missouri on October 15, 1938. Lynn was drafted into the Army Air Corp and Evelyn supported the war effort by becoming “Rosie the Riveter” at Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, California. Ultimately, Lynn managed the maintenance shop for Pan American Airlines in San Francisco and they traveled the world together. They raised two sons, Terry and Doug who reside in the greater San

Francisco bay area.

In 1979, Evelyn and Lynn retired in Carson City. She loved playing golf and bridge, oil painting, sewing, cooking and her family. They both were long standing members of the First Presbyterian Church of Carson City. In 2014, Evelyn and Lynn were presented with an award from the Great State of Nevada for being the longest married couple in the state.

Evelyn is survived by her two sons, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren scattered between California, Austin Texas, Spokane Washington and New York City.

Evelyn especially wished to thank Reverend Bruce Kochsmeier, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church for his care and inspiration over the years.

At her request there will be no funeral service. Also, at her request, her ashes have been scattered in the San Francisco bay where she has joined those scattered for Lynn four years ago.



Donations should be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Carson City.