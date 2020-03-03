Evelyn W. Mattheus

Evelyn “Evie” W. Mattheus, age 70, died February 24, 2020, at home in Carson City surrounded by her loving family following an illness of 10 months.

Evie was born to George and Lois Weigel on February 2, 1950, in Fallon, Nevada. Evie’s family moved to Carson City in 1966 and she graduated in 1968 from Carson High School. Following her graduation Evie joined the State of Nevada where she worked 31 years, retiring in 1999 from the Nevada Department of Transportation. Following retirement, Evie devoted countless hours of community service volunteering at local election polls, and served five sessions with the Nevada State Legislature, becoming the first female Sergeant of Arms for a Special Session. Following this, and never one to be bored, she pursued and achieved her designation as a licensed Realtor, served as founding Treasurer of the Battle Born Chapter of Special Military Active Recreational Travelers (SMART).

Evie’s passions included her family, sewing, yard work, trains, Golf, community and especially, camping and traveling with husband Scotty in their RV. Evie loved a good party, she could light up a room with her smile and was loved by many friends in addition to her family. Anyone who knew Evie knew her favorite color was purple and this was reflected in her clothing, decorations, and especially her spectacular quilts. A very talented quilter, Evie always aimed for perfection in her creations, only occasionally being reminded by her family that “90% perfect” was really okay.

Evie loved Lake Tahoe and spent many memorable days camping on the shoreline at the lake with family and friends celebrating her husband’s birthday each year settled on the pier with a glass of wine and a book, wading (never jumping) into the lake for a swim. One of the most joyous days of Evie’s life was the day she stood on the shore of Lake Tahoe and watched her husband give her daughter to the man she loved and the family that was also to become “hers”.

In her marriage to Scotty, Evie became an avid adventurer. Together they visited almost every corner of the United States and much of Canada. Evie especially loved spending time in Wisconsin with her daughter and particularly enjoyed visiting the Milwaukee Art Museum which was designed by renowned architect Santiago Calatrava. As part of her travels, there were often beautiful places of great height. Despite her fear of heights, Evie eventually faced it head-on and literally earned her “big girl panties” by climbing the 125ft, 164 step Astoria Column without once uttering a single “Hell no!” She also continued a long family tradition of collecting rocks and “Pennies from Heaven” as reminders of the places she and Scotty visited, her good fortune and those who are looking out for us.

She is preceded in death by her father George Weigel, and brothers Ernie and Gary Weigel.

She is survived by her daughter, Megan Marie (Whitaker) Koceja, son-in-law Chris Koceja, and grand-daughters Sophia and Kaitlyn of Wauwatosa Wisconsin, beloved husband of 31 years, Scott E. Mattheus, mother Lois Corkill Weigel, brother Norman Weigel, mother-in-law Betty W. Mattheus, and many extended family members.

A celebration of Evie’s life will be held in May to reflect her love of flowers and Spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming an organ donor or making a donation to the Medical College of Wisconsin, Cancer Clinical Trials Office, c/o MCW Office of Development, 8701 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226.